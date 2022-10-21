Hung Yen works to have 92% of population covered by health insurance
Hung Yen is implementing concerted measures to realise its goal of expanding health insurance coverage to over 92% of the population this year. (Photo: baohungyen.vn)Hung Yen (VNA) – The northern province of Hung Yen is implementing concerted measures to realise its goal of expanding health insurance coverage to over 92% of the population this year.
The province also aims to have more than 40% of the local workforce covered by social insurance.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Duy Hung said one of the measures is to require all-level Party committees, administrations and socio-political organizations to take up more responsibility in encouraging participation in insurance.
Communication activities are being conducted in diverse forms and styles to raise public awareness about the significance of insurance. At the same time, the province will intensify inspections of agencies and enterprises in enforcing laws on social insurance and health insurance.
On its part, the insurance sector is accelerating administrative reform and the application of information technology in order to simplify procedures, facilitating people’s access to insurance.
The sector has also organized training courses for agents to improve their skills in persuading people to join insurance, while coordinating with relevant agencies to inspect enterprises suspected of breaching policies and laws on health and social insurance.
According to Pham Huu Hien, Director of the provincial Social Insurance, the number of people installing and using the insurance application VssID surpassed the target by 16%.
So far, nearly 1.15 million people in the province have joined health insurance. Since the beginning of the year, the insurance agency has paid nearly 540 billion VND in health insurance benefits./.