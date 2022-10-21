Society Hanoi approves pilot of e-bike sharing model serving BRT passengers The Hanoi Department of Transport has given the green light to the pilot of an electric two-wheeler sharing model to facilitate the transit of bus rapid transit (BRT) passengers.

Society Vietnamese, Russian scholars urged to boost cooperation Evgheni Kobelev, Vice Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAN)'s Institute of China and Modern Asia, has suggested further strengthening relations between scholars of Russia and Vietnam.

Society Vietnam shares experience in ensuring workers’ rights Vietnam shared its experience in ensuring the rights of labourers and emphasised the significance of better caring for them as well as the creation of sustainable employment, at an event jointly held by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Group of Friends of Decent Work for Sustainable Development in New York on October 20.

Society Situation of Vietnamese workers in Africa sees certain improvements: spokesperson The situation of Vietnamese workers in Africa has been stable and seen certain improvements, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press conference of the ministry in Hanoi on October 20.