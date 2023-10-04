Permanent Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Tran Quoc Toan (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen (VNA) – The northern province of Hung Yen will spend money upgrading local infrastructure under a resolution adopted at the 16th session of the provincial 17th-tenure People’s Council for 2021-2026 on October 2.

Accordingly, upgrades will be made to provincial road No.384, which runs from provincial road No.377 to the road connecting local heritages in Khoai Chau district; the temple dedicated to Hoang Thi Loan – mother of President Ho Chi Minh in Hong Tien commune, Khoai Chau district; and the headquarters of the provincial People’s Procuracy.



Participants at the session also adopted a resolution on spending levels in culture, tourism and family affairs, and conversion of use purpose of rice cultivation areas under 10 hectares.



Permanent Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Tran Quoc Toan asked the provincial People’s Committee to direct competent sides to review and complete dossiers of projects that use rice cultivation land areas under 10 hectares, ensuring that they are in line with the Land Law and relevant regulations, especially the Government’s Decree No.10/2023/ND-CP dated April 3, 2023.



Further steps should be taken to carry out the projects approved by the People’s Council, give in-principle investment adjustments, and implement investment procedures in line with current laws, he said, urging the provincial People’s Committee and competent agencies to work together to ensure effective implementation of the projects, as well as enhance inspection to identify and removebottlenecks in a timely fashion.



Touching on the votes of confidence for 27 top leadership and managerial positions in accordance with the National Assembly’s Resolution No.96/2023/QH15, Toan said the votes are significant to assess the efforts made by local officials, and motivate them to improve themselves so as to complete their assigned tasks./.

