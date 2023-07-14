As part of the efforts, the province People’s Committee held a trade promotion conference on July 13 with the participation of relevant quarters.

Leaders of the province as well as concerned parties are well aware that, the Japanese market is famous for its high standards for products, especially imported food and fruits. If Hung Yen longan can successfully conquer and penetrate Japan, it will pave the way for the fruit to enter other markets.

The provincial People's Committee had directed the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to coordinate with the People's Committees of its districts, town and city to review, evaluate and restructure longan varieties and growing areas.

They were also asked to promote the application of science and technology and advanced farming processes in production to improve product quality.

Hung Yen longan has already entered some key markets, such as the US and Australia. Currently, the province has over 27 ha in two longan-growing areas that have been granted codes to export to the Japanese market. Their estimated output is about 350 tonnes per year./.

VNA