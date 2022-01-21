First Officer of the Hungarian National Assembly Márta Mátrai hosts by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the Hungarian National Assembly (NA) led by its First Officer



The First Officer expressed her delight at the construction of the Can Tho oncology hospital funded by ODA loans from the Hungarian Government, which is expected to be put into operation this year. She thanked Vietnam for sending medical face masks to Hungary since the beginning of COVID-19. A delegation from the Hungarian National Assembly (NA) led by its First Officer Márta Mátrai is paying a working visit to Vietnam from January 18 to 22, becoming the first international guests of the Vietnamese NA this year.The visit takes place prior to the 72nd founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (February 3, 1950 - 2022). It is among activities to maintain visits by senior leaders of the Vietnamese and Hungarian law-making bodies , concretising the contents discussed and agreed between the two parliaments' leaders at an online conference held in late July 2021.During the trip, Mátrai paid courtesy calls on NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, and met with Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong.She also held talks with Standing Vice Chairman of the NA Tran Thanh Man and attended a reception banquet hosted by the latter.At these meetings, the two sides said they will maintain and develop the traditional friendship and sound collaboration between the two nations and their legislative bodies. They considered the visit an opportunity for experience sharing and discussion to enhance the two NAs’ cooperation and mutual support at inter-parliamentary forums.They also informed each other on their respective nation's socio-economic situation and COVD-19 prevention and control and put forth measures to step up bilateral commercial, economic and parliamentary collaboration.The Vietnamese leaders thanked Hungary for assisting Vietnam in responding to the pandemic and supporting the signing and ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). Hungary was also the first in the EU to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).Having appreciated Hungary’s granting of scholarships to Vietnamese students, they stressed that the NA will push for and monitor the implementation of Hungary’s preferential loan package worth 500 million EUR serving development projects.They also supported the establishment of a Hungarian cultural centre in Vietnam and proposed the two nations deepen their parliamentary cooperation toward effectiveness and practical outcomes.For her part, Mátrai emphasised that Hungary attaches importance to diplomatic and economic relations with Vietnam. Considering Vietnam an important trading partner, Hungary wishes to promote projects and agreements signed during Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s visit to Vietnam in 2017, she noted.The First Officer expressed her delight at the construction of the Can Tho oncology hospital funded by ODA loans from the Hungarian Government, which is expected to be put into operation this year. She thanked Vietnam for sending medical face masks to Hungary since the beginning of COVID-19.

She hoped that the Hungarian cultural centre in Hanoi will soon be inaugurated so that Hungary can share its achievements in science, culture and arts with Vietnamese people.



On the occasion, the Hungarian delegation visited Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, as well as toured the NA’s headquarters, and a number of cultural and economic establishments in Hanoi./.

VNA