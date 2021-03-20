Budapest (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Tien Thuc on March 19 presented certificates of merit awarded by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh to the Hungary – Vietnam Friendship Association (HVFA) and its three leaders in honour of their active contributions to bilateral friendship.

The honorees were HVFA Chairman Dr. Botz László, Vice Chairman Col. Nagy Gyula, and Col. Imre Lajos from the Group of Hungarian War Veterans who joined the International Commission of Control and Supervision (ICCS) from 1973-1975.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Thuc said it is a recognition of the Vietnamese Government and the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry in particular for the HVFA’s active contributions to bilateral cooperation and friendship.

He thanked the HVFA for working closely with the Vietnamese Embassy and Hungarian authorities to successfully hold activities marking the 70th anniversary of Vietnam – Hungary diplomatic ties last year. He wished that the HVFA would continue serving as an important bridge to popularise the two countries’ cultures to increase mutual understanding and trust.

HVFA Vice Chairman Váraljai Márton affirmed that the Hungarian people always hold special affection for Vietnam. He promised to continue working with the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary, authorities and localities of the two nations to further foster bilateral friendship.

HVFA leaders also congratulated Thuc on completing his tenure in Hungary with success and wished that he would continue joining activities to step up bilateral exchanges.

Delegates at the event (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary)

Founded on April 27, 1989, the HVFA comprises mostly Hungarian war veterans who joined the ICCS during 1973-1975. It now groups over 130 members, including Vietnamese living in the European nation.

Activities of the organisation include receiving visiting delegations of Vietnamese war veterans and the Vietnam – Hungary Friendship Association, and holding cultural activities such as painting exhibitions, screening of documentaries about Vietnam, and music and fashion shows of Vietnamese national costumes in Hungary./.