Travel Infographic Da Nang announces plan to welcome international visitors Da Nang city on November 17 issues measures to welcome and offer services to international visitors. Accordingly, visitors are required to have travel insurance and register to join package tours of travel agencies.

Destinations Infographic Cuc Phuong named Asia's leading national park Cuc Phuong, a famous tourist destination and natural attraction near Hanoi, was named Asia's leading national park at the 2021 World Travel Awards.

Travel Infographic Vietnam wins award as Asia's leading tourist destination Vietnam has shot to stardom as a leading destination in Asia despite a tough year caused by COVID-19, according to the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2021.