Huong Son Complex – a unique spiritual destination of the North
The annual pilgrimage festival to Hương Pagoda, a great religious site as well as a scenic complex, some 65km to the west of central Hà Nội, has officially opened after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic.
VNA
