Videos Traditional ritual from Doan Ngo Festival re-enacted The “Doan Ngo Festival - Past and Present” programme was held recently at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, offering visitors an array of experiences in royal culture as well as traditional rituals practiced at the festival.

Culture - Sports European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival returns A film festival begins on June 3 night, showing the best documentaries of recent years from Vietnam and Europe at the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio in Hanoi.