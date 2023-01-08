The Huu Nghi (Friendship) international border gate in the northern border province of Lang Son have resumed full import-export and travel activities with China from January 8 (Photo: VNA)

Lang Son (VNA) - The Huu Nghi (Friendship) international border gate in the northern border province of Lang Son have resumed full import-export and travel activities with China from January 8, after a period of interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, visitors entering China are required to provide a negative PCR test result within the previous 48 hours and fill in the health declaration form required by China Customs.

For visitors entering Vietnam, neither medical declaration nor COVID-19 testing results are required. The quarantine officers will carry out medical procedures for those who have abnormal body temperature symptoms.

With import and export activities, vehicles from both sides are allowed to go into the other country to deliver or receive goods.

Trucks from China will be sterilised before being allowed into Vietnam. Drivers and porters of both sides are required to wear face masks.

Authorities of Lang Son province recommend that drivers, organizations and individuals that engage in import-export activities through Huu Nghi border gate need to declare information on the digital border gate platform; strictly abide to regulations on prevention of COVID-19 epidemic of the authorities of the two sides during the delivery and receipt of goods./.