Culture - Sports Vietnamese women’s team draw with Thailand in SEA Games The Vietnamese women's team kicked off their Southeast Asian Games title defence with a 1-1 draw with bitter rivals Thailand at Binan Football Stadium in the Philippines earlier on November 26 afternoon.

Culture - Sports Prizes for safety of women competition announced Pham Hong Son, a young Hanoian, has won first prize for his video entry to a competition named Yeu dep – An toan cho Phu nu (Love beauty—Safety for Women), held by TikTok Vietnam.

Culture - Sports SEA Games: Vietnam crush Brunei 6-0 at first men’s football match The men’s football team of Vietnam secured a perfect start for their 30th SEA Games journey with an emphatic 6 – 0 victory against Brunei at Binan stadium in the Philippines on November 25 afternoon.