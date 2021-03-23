Environment Seller of rare turtles jailed for 10 years A man in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally raising and possessing 127 individuals of many rare and endangered turtle species, according to the Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) .

Environment Hanoi needs to take action to reduce plastic waste The use of plastic bags and products in traditional markets and shops in the capital city of Hanoi has been on the rise again.

Environment Deal signed to promote Prime Minister’s 1-billion-tree initiative The Government’s e-Portal Chinhphu.vn, Vietnam Television (VTV) Digital, and property developer Novaland signed an agreement on March 19 for cooperation in sustainable development, with focus placed on the planting of 10 million trees in several localities.

Environment Dong Thap: three forests face highest fire risk Three forests in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap are facing the highest level of fire risk, the fifth, according to its Forest Protection Sub-department.