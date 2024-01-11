Business Sales index of processing-manufacturing up 3.1% The sales index of the processing and manufacturing sector in December 2023 rose 3.1% month-on-month and 5.1% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Exports of fruits, vegetables expected to grow by 15-20% in 2024 Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports are expected to reach a new record of 6.5-7 billion USD this year, up 15-20% from 2023, propelled by robust market signs, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnam - Sweden trade growing steadily: Official Trade between Vietnam and Sweden has been growing steadily for many years, with the North European country’s imports rising 9% annually during 2018 - 2022, a relatively impressive figure, an official has said.