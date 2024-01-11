Hyundai auto sales surge 36.4% in December
The Thanh Cong (TC) Group, a distributor of Hyundai autos in Vietnam, sold 10,884 vehicles in December 2023, up 36.4% from the previous month, the group said on January 10.
Accent was the best-seller with 2,752 units sold in December 2023. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Thanh Cong (TC) Group, a distributor of Hyundai autos in Vietnam, sold 10,884 vehicles in December 2023, up 36.4% from the previous month, the group said on January 10.
Accent continued to be the best-seller with 2,752 units (rising 63.2%), followed by Creta (1,953 units), Tucson (1,147) and Grand i10 (1,135). Particularly, Venue, the latest model of Hyundai TC which was introduced on December 16, had impressive sales of 180 vehicles.
Total sales of Hyundai-branded models in 2023 were 67,450 units.
TC Group expects better domestic auto market in 2024 on the back of the Government’s support policies and easing global crisis.
2023 was a challenging year for the Vietnamese automobile market as sales fell 25% year-on-year despite a 50% cut in the registration fee from July 1, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA).
The VAMA said its members sold only 301,989 vehicles in the year, with the sales of domestically-assembled automobiles declining 20% to 181,380 units, and the number of imported completely built-up autos dropping 32% to 120,609.
Experts blamed economic headwinds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented socio-political developments across the globe over the past time./.