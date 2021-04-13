Hyundai automobile sales rise125 percent in March
Hyundai Accent remains the best-seller (Photo: hyundaidongdo-24h.com)Hanoi (VNA) - Hyundai Thanh Cong’s automobiles sales in March expanded 125 percent month-on-month, lifting its sales in the first quarter of 2021 to 15,886 units, data released on April 12 showed.
Specifically, Hyundai Accent remained the best-seller with 2,094 units sold in March, bringing the total sales to 4,808 in the first three months of this year.
Its price ranged from 426 – 524 million VND (18, 451 - 22,696 USD), competing directly with Toyota Vios, Honda City, Nissan Sunny and Kia Soluto, Mitsubishi Attrage and Suzuki Ciaz.
Hyundai Grand i10 recorded a sale growth of 152 percent with 1,293 units delivered to customers in March, pushing the total to 3,199 in Jan-March. Competing directly with Vinfast Fadil, Kia Morning, Toyota Wigo and Honda Brio, the brand fetched 315 – 415 million VND (13,643 - 17,975 USD) each.
Other models also witnessed remarkable growth. Hyundai Tucson and Hyundai Santa Fe sales reached 928 and 882 units, up 222 percent and 114 percent against those in February, respectively, lifting the total sales in the first three months to 1,840 and 1,990 units./.