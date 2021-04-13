Business Vietnam salt company’s IPO surpasses plan The Vietnam Salt One Member Limited Liability Company (Visalco) launched the initial public offering (IPO) on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on April 12.

Business Vietnamese family businesses optimism about growth prospects: PwC The UK-based audit service supplier PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has released its first survey on Vietnamese family businesses, which showed optimism in their future development.

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on April 13 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on April 13, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Good control of pandemic will accelerate credit growth: Insiders Credit growth will expand significantly from Quarter 2 and exceed the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s target of 12 percent for the year as a whole if the pandemic is brought under good control and the vaccination campaign proves effective, according to insiders.