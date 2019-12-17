Politics Vietnam raises proposals to help ASEM bolster multilateral cooperation Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh raised some proposals to help the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) enhance its role in fostering multilateral cooperation, while addressing the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Madrid on December 16.

World Thailand drafts regulations for applying 5G technology A series of regulations governing 5G technology adoption and related frameworks are expected to be launched by March next year, says the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

World Thailand launches grand sale month The Thai Ministry of Commerce has coordinated with the private sector to organise a month-long big sale campaign.

World Cambodian PM to preside over launch of Vietnam – Cambodia market Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said that he will preside over the inauguration of Cambodia-Vietnam border market in Tbong Khmum province, which was his former battlefield in 1971.