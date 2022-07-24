Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp recorded robust on-year sales growth in Vietnam and Indonesia in the first half of 2022 (Photo: pulsenews.co.kr)

Seoul (VNA) - Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp recorded robust on-year sales growth in Vietnam and Indonesia in the first half of 2022, delivering strong performances in the markets traditionally dominated by Japanese automakers, reported YONHAP news agency.



The combined sales of Hyundai Thanh Cong Manufacturing Vietnam and THACO Kia - the Republic of Korea (RoK) automakers' joint ventures in Vietnam - reached 71,882 in the January-June period, up 29.3% from a year ago, the news agency quoted data from the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association.



The combined sales figure was 1.7 times bigger compared with the 43,085 tally of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp in Vietnam. Hyundai and Kia's combined share in the Vietnamese market was recorded at 38.3%, outpacing Toyota with 23.2%.



The combined sales of the RoK automakers in Indonesia, where more than 90 percent of automobiles sold are of Japanese brands, also soared to 12,013, according to the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries.



Hyundai and Kia's market share in Indonesia also climbed to 2.6%, up 1.8 percentage points from a year ago.



Hyundai completed the construction of its 150,000 unit-a-year plant in the Deltamas industrial complex near Cikarang, 40km east of Jakarta, in December. The plant is producing the compact Creta SUV, a strategic model for the region, and the all-electric IONIQ 5 model./.