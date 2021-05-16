Hyundai Thanh Cong recalls 23,578 Tucson cars for software update
Hyundai Tucson is one of the favourite crossover models in the world. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Hyundai Thanh Cong Commercial Vehicle (HTCV), a joint venture between the Vietnamese Thanh Cong Group and the Republic of Korea’s Hyundai, on May 15 announced the recall of 23,587 Hyundai Tucson vehicles for fuse change and software update of the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS).
The recall is made for gasoline-powered model and turbo-diesel engine model. There are 3,213 imported vehicles from July 2015 to May 2020, and 20,374 domestically assembled units from August 2017 to December 2020.
According to Hyundai Thanh Cong, the cars may have problems with warning light, and ABS light on the dashboard. In several rare occasions, the hydraulic electric control will experience a short circuit.
The recall programme will begin from May 17.
Repair and change will be provided for Hyundai customers for free.
Hyundai Tucson is one of the favourite crossover models in the world, with 5 million units sold in only 13 years. The car was introduced in Vietnam in August 2015, and was assembled in the nation two years later.
Last year, more than 10,800 Tucson cars were sold in Vietnam. Meanwhile, nearly 2,700 vehicles were handed over to the customers in the first four months of 2021./.
