Society Unique leaf market in Ca Mau A unique leaf market has been held in the Mekong Delta city of Ca Mau, where market-goers don’t use cash to purchase food and drinks and instead use leaves as exchange. Let’s take a look!

Society Council reviews list of inmates nominated for amnesty The Central Advisory Council on Amnesty (CACA) convened a meeting on August 23 to review the list of inmates nominated for amnesty before it is submitted to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval.

Society Vietnamese Embassy works with Cambodian authorities on forced labour in casino The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a working session with the Immigration Management Department under the Cambodian Ministry of Home Affairs’ General Department of Immigration on August 22 following a case related to a group of 40 Vietnamese workers that fled a casino in Cambodia’s Kandal province on August 18 and other similar cases.

Society Four suspected human trafficking rings identified: police officer Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang have identified four suspected human trafficking rings based on the testimony of 40 Vietnamese people who escaped from a Cambodian casino.