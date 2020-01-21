Ibaraki - favourite destination for Vietnamese apprentices
In recent years, many Vietnamese agricultural apprentices have chosen Ibaraki prefecture as a favourite destination because it is one of the Japanese localities with developed agriculture.
Ibaraki is one of the Japanese localities with developed agriculture. (Source: NAR)
Tokyo (VNA) – In recent years, many Vietnamese agricultural apprentices have chosen Ibaraki prefecture as a favourite destination because it is one of the Japanese localities with developed agriculture.
Located about 100km to the northeast of Tokyo, Ibaraki has a population of over 2.87 million and an area of nearly 6,100 km2. This is the hometown of Hitachi - one of the leading industrial corporations in Japan.
Satoshi Tsutsumiya, head of the job opportunity promotion bureau under the prefecture’s labour department, said close to 7,700 Vietnamese people are living and working in Ibaraki, including about 5,000 apprentices working in the agriculture and processing sectors.
Ibaraki is famous for delicious food and it provides a variety of vegetables and food for Japan. Besides, the outcome in this industry is quite stable from 25 million VND (1,081 USD) to 30 million VND per month.
Satoshi said to support foreign apprentices, including Vietnamese, the prefecture set up a centre to help connect local businesses with foreigners who want to work in Ibaraki.
He added that as language is the biggest barrier for foreigners, the prefecture is providing online Japanese language training courses free of charge. Unlike many other Japanese prefectures, Ibaraki also helps workers look for jobs after they come back home.
Apart from agriculture and manufacturing, Ibaraki also wants to receive more Vietnamese apprentices to work in nursing, he said./.