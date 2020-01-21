Society Diplomats send Tet wishes, gender equality messages with footballers Foreign ambassadors have extended their greetings ahead of Vietnamese traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival in a video featuring the national women’s football team.

Society Roundtable seminar talks Vietnam – Russia relations A roundtable discussion on Vietnam – Russia cooperation was held in Moscow on January 20 as part of activities to mark the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Society Overseas Vietnamese gather for Tet celebrations The Vietnamese Consulate General in San Francisco recently held a grand meeting for overseas Vietnamese to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) as the biggest traditional festival is just around the corner.

Society Six localities get rice aid Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to provide food aid for six provinces on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.