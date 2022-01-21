Environment IT application helps improve State management of geological, mining activities As part of efforts to strengthen State management effectiveness and enhance the efficiency of mineral resources use, the General Department of Geology and Minerals of Vietnam under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has promoted the application of information technology in its operations.

Environment Endangered turtles returned to the wild The Cham Island’s Marine Protected Area (MPA) management board and Quang Nam province’s rangers have released an endangered turtle to the local forest, three days after it was captured by a local farmer and handed to the MPA.

Environment New technology applied in coastal erosion prevention in Ba Ria-Vung Tau The Vietnam Science and Technology Joint Stock Company (BUSADCO) has gained positive results in using assembled concrete components in the protection of riverbanks, lakes and dykes in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, contributing to preventing coastal erosion.

Environment Cold weather to cover northern region in Lunar New Year holidays The northern and north-central regions are expected to experience a severe cold spell in the last days of the lunar calendar and during Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).