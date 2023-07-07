ICT revenue drops on struggling economy
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Revenue from the communications and information industry saw a significant drop in the first half of this year due to the difficult global and domestic economic situation, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.
The ministry’s report showed that the sector earned a revenue of more than 1.6 quadrillion VND (69 billion USD) in the January-June period, a drop of 8.66% against the same period last year and equivalent to just 39.6% of the plan for the full year.
The sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) was estimated at nearly 389.8 billion VND, falling by 7.2%.
Notably, the information and communications technologies (ICT) sector reported a drop of 10.35% in revenue against the same period to just 1.45 trillion VND, or 38.83% of the plan for 2023.
The ministry said that the drops were attributed to difficulties in the global economy as the economic recession in many countries still hasn't eased, resulting in a weak consumption market for IT products.
The Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic also affected the sector, which caused drops in IT exports from Vietnam.
Statistics showed that the ICT industry earned a revenue of 52.2 billion USD in the first five months of this year, falling by 8% over the same period last year, mostly due to the decrease in the exports of hardware and electronic products. The export value of hardware and electronic products was estimated at 51.51 billion USD, falling by 9.56%.
In March and April, hardware and electronics exports dropped considerably by 22.8% and 22.4%, respectively.
Statistics from the General Department of Customs showed that the export of computers and components was estimated at nearly 20.3 billion USD, falling by 15%, while the export of phones and components fell by 9% to 21.4 billion USD.
Still, the sector saw increases in telecommunications services by 7.9% to 74.47 trillion VND.
In the national digital transformation, as of June 18, more than 1.39 billion transactions were conducted by the national government service platform.
In addition, more than 849,290 enterprises participated in the small and medium enterprises support programme fro digital transformation (SMEdx), or 106.1% of the 2023 plan./.