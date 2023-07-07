Business Railway sector’s revenue up 17% in H1 The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) revealed on July 6 that its total revenue topped 3.7 trillion VND (156.4 million USD) in the first six months of this year, up 17% year-on-year.

Business HCM City learns Canada’s experience in running farm produce trading floor A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City has learned Canada’s experience in operating a farm produce trading platform, during a recent visit to the North American country.

Business Construction kicked off for 9 social housing projects in H1 Nine projects on social housing and housing for workers in industrial zones saw their construction started between January and June, expected to offer 18,768 units to the market.

Business PV GAS to receive first imported LNG shipment Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) is expected to receive the first imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment from supplier Shell on July 10.