Business New decree on placement, trading of corporate bonds issued The Government has issued a decree on the amendment, supplementation and cancellation of some articles of decrees related to the private placement and trading of privately placed corporate bonds in the domestic market and offering of corporate bonds to the international market.

Business Can Gio int’l transit terminal hoped to come into being by 2030 An international transit terminal project in Can Gio district, Ho Chi Minh City, has been proposed to start in 2024 and have its first phase put into use in 2027.

Business Da Nang welcomes 742,500 visitors in first two months The central city of Da Nang welcomed about 742,500 visitors, including 195,300 foreign ones, in the first two months of this year, according to the city’s Department of Tourism.

Business Pepper exports hit 129 million USD in first two months Vietnam exported over 41,000 tonnes of pepper worth 129 million USD in the first two months of this year, up 35% in volume, but down 7.4% in value over the same period from 2022, according to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.