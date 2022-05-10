Ideal facilities prepared for tennis competitions at SEA Games 31
About 80 tennis players at SEA Gamese 31 will compete at the Hanaka urban-service area’s modern tennis court cluster in Bac Ninh’s Tu Son city from May 12 – 22, according to the national organising committee for SEA Games 31.
The venue consists of a nearly-2,000-seater gymnasium with an automatic roofing system and a cluster of six outdoor courtyards, each can accommodate between 200 and 400.
Toward the upcoming tennis events, Tu Son authorities are stepping up efforts for communications and ensuring environment sanitisation, and security and order.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.