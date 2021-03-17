Destinations Dambri Waterfall - Central Highlands' majestic beauty Dambri waterfall in Bao Loc city, the Central Highland province of Lam Dong is one of the highest waterfalls in Vietnam. It is also known locally as Seven-storey or Waiting waterfall with a diverse and rich flora.

Travel Can Tho promotes green tourism at Cai Rang Floating Market The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has launched a project on green tourism at the Cai Rang Floating Market, one of the most-visited destinations in the region.

Destinations Ban flowers blooming under northwestern skies March is a nice time of year to visit Vietnam’s northwest, when the beautiful Ban (Bauhinia) flower season peaks, painting the region white.

Destinations Most beautiful Khmer pagodas in Soc Trang The Delta Province of Soc Trang has hundreds of Khmer pagodas, but the Mahatup, Sa Lon and Day Om Pu pagodas are considered the most beautiful.