Ideas for getaways in March
Most Vietnamese spend the first lunar month of the year with their families. With that month has ended and with COVID-19 largely under control, many have planned outings and trips with friends. If you’re thinking the same way, here are some ideas.
VNA
National Assembly’s legal committee convenes 34th session
The National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Legal Affairs virtually convened its 34th plenary session in Hanoi on March 16 under the chair of its Chairman Hoang Thanh Tung.
See more
Dambri Waterfall - Central Highlands' majestic beauty
Dambri waterfall in Bao Loc city, the Central Highland province of Lam Dong is one of the highest waterfalls in Vietnam. It is also known locally as Seven-storey or Waiting waterfall with a diverse and rich flora.
Can Tho promotes green tourism at Cai Rang Floating Market
The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has launched a project on green tourism at the Cai Rang Floating Market, one of the most-visited destinations in the region.
Ban flowers blooming under northwestern skies
March is a nice time of year to visit Vietnam’s northwest, when the beautiful Ban (Bauhinia) flower season peaks, painting the region white.
Most beautiful Khmer pagodas in Soc Trang
The Delta Province of Soc Trang has hundreds of Khmer pagodas, but the Mahatup, Sa Lon and Day Om Pu pagodas are considered the most beautiful.
Kien Giang: Hon Son - untouched island
Hon Son island, located between Hon Tre island and Nam Du archipelago, offshore the southern province of Kien Giang is a new destination for a summer retreat, with beautiful white sandy beaches and imposing mountains.