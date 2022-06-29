Politics Vietnam, Hungary to further promote trade, politics, people-to-people exchanges: Leaders National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has said his visit to Hungary is an opportunity to deepen and promote the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Hungary, especially the parliamentary ties.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Congratulations to Cambodian People’s Party on founding anniversary The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee has sent a congratulatory message to the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee on its 71st founding anniversary of the CPP (June 28, 1951-2022).

Politics President receives Japanese Minister of Justice President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for visiting Japanese Minister of Justice Furukawa Yoshihisa on June 28, during which the Vietnamese leader suggested the justice ministries of the two countries further promote mutual legal assistance and cooperation.