Society Vietnam ranks first in SEA in primary student learning outcomes Vietnam ranks first among Southeast Asian countries in terms of primary school student learning outcomes under the Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) programme.

Society Romania’s National Day celebrated in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on December 1 hosted a get-together to mark the 102nd National Day of Romania (December 1, 1918 – 2020).

Society PM orders strict punishment for violations of COVID-19 prevention rules Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested strict punishment for violations of COVID-19 prevention rules committed by individuals and organisations, which had resulted in infections in the community recently.

Society WB, Australia asked to help An Giang build reservoirs The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has asked the World Bank and the Australian government to help build reservoirs in combination with irrigation infrastructure to serve production in the Long Xuyen quadrilateral sub-region.