IFAD-funded agriculture development projects reviewed
A workshop to review the implementation of agriculture development support projects in the 2019-2015 period funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has been held in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.
At the workshop (Photo: VNA)
Khanh Hoa (VNA) – A workshop to review the implementation of agriculture development support projects in the 2019-2015 period funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has been held in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.
As the UN’s agricultural agency, IFAD has been accompanying Vietnam’s efforts over the past 26 years to eradicate poverty, promote green and sustainable development, enhance Vietnamese agricultural products’ value chain, help women to access financial sources and promote innovation in agriculture development.
During the event on November 30 and December 1 participants discussed and proposed necessary activities to strengthen the partnership in policy-making at regional and national levels, as well as improve the effectiveness of the IFAD programme at local level, Vietnam’s national target programmes to promote poverty reduction and build new-style rural areas, as well as projects funded by other international organisations.
According to Duong Hung Cuong, deputy head of the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Economic Relations Department, agriculture has showed an important role in helping Vietnam recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam’s agriculture is expected to grow by 2.9 percent from the last year, he said.
The Vietnamese Government hopes to continue cooperating with international organisations such as IFAD in building communities that are more resilient to impacts, thus contributing to the country’s socio-economic development in 2020-2025, he added.
Meanwhile, Thomas Rath, IFDA Country Director in Vietnam, said the fund promotes the active participation of government agencies and partner organisations in improving the effectiveness and sustainability of programmes, connecting resources, and enhancing experience sharing in order to promote post-pandemic recovery.
In the 2019 – 2025 period, IFAD-funded projects for Vietnam have focused on building sustainable value chains for the poor and attracting more investments from the private sector, expanding inclusive finance for the development of climate change resilient livelihoods, promoting climate resilience of smallholders’ economic activities.
IFAD's estimated budget for the 2019-2021 scheme is about 43 million USD, and may be up to 84 million USD for the 2022-2025 period.
IFAD has carried out its programmes in 11 localities, namely Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Ben Tre, Tra Vinh, Dak Nong, Gia Lai and Ninh Thuan./.