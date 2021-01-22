Illegal exit, entry must be tackled: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 22 called upon border guards to increase efforts to effectively prevent illegal exit and entry, helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a meeting with border guards ahead of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday on January 22. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
During a meeting with border guards ahead of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, the PM said the border force must raise its readiness for combatting illegal crossings and responding to natural disasters.
Communications work also needs to be stepped up so that fishermen will not violate fishing regulations, he said, stressing the significance of external affairs in border areas.
The PM lauded the efforts of border guards and local people in national defence, saying the border force has effectively fought crime and safeguarded political security and social order and safety.
They have served as the core force in the fight against natural disasters and disease and conducted rescue operations, most notably during the COVID-19 battle, according to the leader.
The force has also maintained close ties with all-level Party committees and authorities and ethnic minority groups, helping them with socio-economic development.
It was reported at the meeting that up to 1,608 posts with more than 10,000 border guards and other forces have been set up to fight COVID-19. Border guards have detected 31,774 cases of illegal entry./.