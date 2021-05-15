Society Voters need to make health declarations: home affairs minister Those who engage in the upcoming elections, including voters and members of election groups, need to make health declarations in person or through apps, according to a document freshly signed by Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

Society Swiss Party of Labour voices solidarity with Vietnamese AO victims The Swiss Party of Labour has expressed its solidarity with Vietnamese-French woman Tran To Nga and all Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims of Vietnam after a French court rejected Nga’s lawsuit seeking justice for the victims.

Society Hanoi’s students to take summer break early Students in the capital city of Hanoi will take their summer break from May 15, instead of May 28.