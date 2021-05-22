At the handover event (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – Police and border guards in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien handed over two illegal Chinese immigrants to Pu Er border management team in Yunnan, China at A Pa Chai – Long Fu open trail on May 21.

Earlier on April 28, local police inspected two taxis carrying seven people on route from Dien Bien Phu city to Muong Cha district, Dien Bien province. They included two Chinese who failed to submit valid papers.

They admitted that they contacted Ly A Thanh, 33, in Dien Bien and Nguyen Van Truong, 33, in Lao Cai province to organise illegal exit to Laos via Dien Bien’s border area at a total cost of 20 million VND (865 USD) per person.

After testing negative for SARS-CoV-2 and paying administrative fines, the two were handed over to the Chinese authorities./.