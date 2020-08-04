Society Four prosecuted for selling fake medical clothing The Hanoi People’s Procuracy has completed an indictment to prosecute four people for selling counterfeit medical suits.

Society Young people involved in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 Young Vietnamese at home and abroad are striving to contribute to the country’s fight against COVID-19 in their own way, believing that everyone has a role to play for the sake of their homeland.

Society Ha Giang city completes new-style rural area building Ha Giang city of the northernmost province of Ha Giang has been recognised as a new-style rural area, which was announced at a ceremony on August 3.

Society Airlines work hard to protect customers’ health amid epidemic outbreak Given new and complicated developments of Covid-19, airlines have continued to implement many disease preventive measures to protect the health of passengers, staff and community.