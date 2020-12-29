Illegal returnee found in HCM City positive to COVID-19
The motel where the new COVID-19 patient lives is blocked (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Disease Control Centre (CDC) has confirmed a new COVID-19 case, a 24-year-old man who illegally entered Vietnam together with Patients 1,440 and 1,451 and three others.
The man was detected at a motel in Long Binh ward of District 9 on December 28, according to the centre.
Fifteen people having close contacts with the new patient have tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 once and sent to quarantine. Local authorities have isolated the motel where the man stayed, and his workplace, a mechanical workshop at Nguyen Xien street.
The man said that he arrived at District 9 on December 24, and rent a room at the motel. He said he only stayed at the motel and went to work without going out or meet anyone outside. However, the CDC is still tracing people who had contact with the case to minimise the risk of virus spreading.
The centre advised local residents to strengthen preventive measures against the pandemic, while reporting all illegal returnees to authorised agencies.
It also warned those who return to Vietnam from abroad to strictly follow quarantine regulations to prevent the risk of transferring the virus to their family and community./.