Health Hanoi tightens preventive measures against COVID-19 Leaders of the capital city of Hanoi have asked localities to strengthen measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the year-end occasions.

Health Driver carrying COVID-19 Patient 1,440 tests negative for SARS-CoV-2 A 30-year-old driver in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang who had close contact with COVID-19 Patient 1,440 has tested negative for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, a local official said on December 29.

Health Vietnam records 10 new COVID-19 cases on December 28 Vietnam reported 10 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours to 6pm on December 28, including one who illegal entered the country via small trails, according to the National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.