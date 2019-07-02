Vietnam and the European Union signed the free trade agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) on June 30 after nine years of negotiation. (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Hanoi (VNA) - The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has welcomed the signing of the EU-Vietnam free trade agreement (EVFTA) on 30 June in Hanoi, which promotes the respect for fundamental labour rights as a basic condition for fair international trade.



“I congratulate Vietnam and the EU on this milestone. It is an excellent example of how free trade agreements and sustainable development can be balanced through mutual commitment to respecting and implementing principles under the ILO’s 1998 Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work for ensuring decent work for all,” said ILO Vietnam Director Chang-Hee Lee.



“I am pleased to see the major steps Vietnam has taken to meet the challenges of rapidly changing labour markets as well as to fulfil its international commitments,” said the ILO Vietnam Director who applauded the country’s ratification of Convention 98 and on-going revision of its Labour Code towards better alignment with ILO fundamental conventions.



He reaffirmed ILO’s commitment to supporting the Vietnamese Government, workers and employers’ representatives in their reforms of labour laws and industrial relations.



“I am convinced that Vietnam will successfully complete this mission for its own future – a future built on higher productivity, better working conditions, the fair sharing of economic gains, equality, the recognition of the voices of workers and employers, and political and social stability,” he said. - VNA