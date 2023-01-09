Politics Meeting reviews Vietnam’s participation in ASEAN in 2022 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the national coordinating agency for ASEAN, chaired an inter-sectoral meeting in Hanoi on January 9 to review ASEAN cooperation and Vietnam’s participation in the bloc’s activities in 2022, and set up orientations for this year.

Politics President receives former Japanese Prime Minister President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 9 for former Prime Minister of Japan Suga Yoshihide, during which the Vietnamese leader noted his belief that bilateral relations will grow more comprehensively in the time ahead.

Politics Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform holds third meeting President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, chaired the committee’s third meeting in Hanoi on January 9 to review the 2022 performance and set focal tasks for 2023.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh to pay official visit to Laos Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Laos and co-chair the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee from January 11-12.