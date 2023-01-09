IMF commends Vietnam’s macro-economic stabilisation policies
Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IFM) Antoinette Sayeh has lauded Vietnam for its high economic growth and controlled inflation over the past years despite global uncertainties.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IFM) Antoinette Sayeh has lauded Vietnam for its high economic growth and controlled inflation over the past years despite global uncertainties.
At a meeting with head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh in Hanoi on January 9, Sayeh spoke highly of guidelines and policies adopted by the Vietnamese Party and State to stabilise the macro economy and reform the growth model in response to climate change.
The IMF will always accompany Vietnam in post-COVID-19 recovery and development, she pledged, expressing her hope for stronger cooperation with Vietnamese agencies, particularly the Economic Commission.
For his part, Anh said Vietnamese Party and State leaders always attach importance and listen to consultations and recommendations of the IMF, which have helped the country devise more effective macro-economic, fiscal and monetary policies.
He highlighted the IMF’s regular, quality reports on Vietnam’s macro economy, and thanked the fund for its support in personnel training.
Briefing the IMF delegation on Vietnam’s macro-economic situation in 2019-2022, lessons drawn from economic management, and development orientations and policies in the time ahead, the official called for more support from the fund./.