Business Airlines to add 1.6 million seats for Lunar New Year festival Domestic airlines have planned to increase the number of seats to 6.7 million from 5.1 million to meet the travel demand ahead of and during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet), according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Industrial production index up 9% in 10 months Vietnam’s index of industrial production (IIP) went up 9% in the first 10 months of this year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) reported.