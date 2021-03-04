World Deloitte to pay Malaysia 80 mln USD in 1MDB-related settlement Audit firm Deloitte PLT agrees to pay the Malaysian government 80 million USD to resolve all claims related to its auditing of accounts of state fund 1MDB and its unit SRC International from 2011 to 2014, said Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance on March 3.

World Malaysia to issue smart COVID-19 vaccination certificate Malaysia is to issue a smart vaccination certificate to people in the country who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

World China becomes largest FDI source for Malaysia in 2020 China became the largest source of foreign direct investments (FDI) for Malaysia in 2020, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) said on March 3.

World Laos: 150,000 medical workers to get COVID-19 vaccination Some 150,000 medical workers in Laos will receive vaccination against COVID-19 in March and April, using 300,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China.