World Indonesia’s export value hits record in 10 years Indonesia’s export value hit 18.35 billion USD in March, the highest level since the 18.64 billion USD posted in August 2011, according to the Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

World Grab to stay focused on Southeast Asian markets Singapore's tech unicorn Grab will remain focused on Southeast Asian markets even after it goes public in the US, co-founder and CEO Anthony Tan told Asia Nikkei Review.

World Phnom Penh market closed as new COVID-19 infections increase Cambodia’s Phnom Penh capital city on April 17 decided to close the well-known vegetable market Doeum Kor for two weeks as about 100 vendors and security guards there were found infected with COVID-19.

World Thailand: 277 die in Songkran festival traffic accidents A total of 277 people were killed and 2,357 injured in more than 2,300 road accidents during the Songkran holiday this year, according to official data.