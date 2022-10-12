World Thailand looks to become international medical hub Thailand has been implementing a strategic plan to establish itself as an international medical hub.

World Indonesia's SOEs asked to aid home-grown start-ups Indonesian President Joko Joko Widodo has asked state-owned enterprises (SOEs) along with their venture-capital arms to be more involved in aiding home-grown start-ups, hoping it can boost the country’s digital economic resilience amid the highly competitive tech-firm market.

World Indonesia considered bright spot of global economy Indonesia is a bright spot of the global economy amid risks of economic contraction facing many countries in 2022, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva has said.