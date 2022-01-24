Society HCM City cares for poor migrant workers, foreign students A gathering was held by the Labour Federation of Ho Chi Minh City on January 23 for disadvantaged factory workers who stay back in the city for Tet, the traditional New Year holiday which many take as an occasion for family reunion.

Society Overwhelming Tet atmosphere at Hanoi flower markets Visitors to Hanoi as Tet approaches simply must visit the capital’s famous flower markets to enjoy a bustling atmosphere and admire the splendid beauty of countless blooming flowers, which signal the coming of Spring.

Society Prime Minister extends New Year greetings to Vinh Long province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to officials and people of Vinh Long while visiting the Mekong Delta province on January 23.