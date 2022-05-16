Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese citizens applying for passports without electronic chips will be able to submit their forms online and receive by post.



Under a pilot scheme from May 15, they can access http://dichvucong.gov.vn or http://dichvucong.bocongan.gov.vn to make online declaration, pay the fee and receive their passports by post or collect them at the immigration offices, according to the Vietnam Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

The scheme is applicable to those residing in the country having a valid chip-based identity card or a valid 12-digit citizen ID card, a valid account on the Government Public Service Portal, and the ability to pay online fees.



The move aims to reduce the travel time for people and limit the negative phenomena while strengthening the transparency of public administration.



If successful, the model will be rolled out to provinces and cities nationwide.



The granting of ordinary passports through government e-portal aims to realise the government’s project on developing the application of population database, e-identification, and e-authentication for national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030 to serve administrative procedures and online public service provision, socio-economic expansion, and digital citizens development, among others./.