The Ministry of Planning and Investment said priority should be given to reviewing all policies and key drivers of economic expansion.



The Asian Development Bank has predicted that Vietnam’s economic growth will moderate to 6.5% this year, backed by public investment, rational monetary policy, and China’s border reopening.



If Vietnam is able to disburse its committed 30-billion USD in public investment, it will achieve a significant breakthrough in economic expansion.



Meanwhile, other economists said support should be given to enterprises as a move to boost economic growth.



The Ministry of Planning and Investment said new support policies must be put in place soon, including tax and interest rate reductions, to stimulate economic growth./.

