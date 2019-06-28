The delegation of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Affairs has a working session with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia. (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Affairs paid a working visit to Russia from June 27-28 to evaluate the implementation of international treaties signed by Russia and Vietnam for the 2001-2018 period.While in Russia, the officials had working sessions with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy there and representatives of the Hanoi-Moscow Complex (Incentra), Rusvietpetro – joint venture between Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and Zarubezhneft of Russia, Vietnam’s dairy group TH True Milk, Plekhanov Russian University of Economics and PetroVietnam in Russia.They reviewed the embassy’s fulfillment of its tasks during the enforcement of the treaties over the past time.Chargé d'Affaires Nguyen Quynh Mai said the embassy has kept a close watch on the realisation of the signed documents and sent reports home.Head delegate Vu Hai Ha, Vice Chairman of the NA committee, said the visit aims to assess advantages and difficulties, as well as the role of Vietnam’s representative offices in Russia in the work, while collecting feedback from Vietnamese businesses and people in Russia on the implementation.It was also set to concretise the cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese legislature and the State Duma or Russia on establishing an inter-parliamentary cooperation committee.Outcomes of the trip will serve the first session of the committee slated for late 2019, he said.-VNA