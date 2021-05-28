Business More Vietnamese agro products to be available on e-commerce platforms Following successful sales of lychees, efforts have been made to sell other Vietnamese farm produce on e-commerce platforms, the Nong nghiep Viet Nam (Vietnam Agriculture) newspaper has reported.

Business Eight wind power plants in Soc Trang to be finished by October Contractors building eight wind power plants in Soc Trang province have promised to speed up work so that they can begin generating electricity before the end of October.

Business Vietnamese customers remain loyal to local retail brands: Nielsen Vietnamese consumers are more and more interested in locally-made products and place greater trust in local retail brands, market researcher Nielsen has said.