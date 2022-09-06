Business New impetus for development of Da Nang city The central city of Da Nang’s economy has continued to grow in the post-COVID-19 period, affirming its position as a leading tourist destination and an attractive investment environment.

Business Footwear enterprises facing challenges Vietnam's leather and footwear enterprises face many challenges in the remaining months of 2022, especially the lack of market information, according to the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (Lefaso).

Business EC’s upcoming visit to Vietnam to review IUU fishing fight Officials from the European Commission (EC) will visit Vietnam again this October to check measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in coastal areas, according to an official from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries (VDF).