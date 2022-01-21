Business Equitisation and divestment move slowly Although relevant policies have been put in place, the process of equitisation and divestment of State capital is still moving at a very slow pace, according to Dang Quyet Tien, director of the Corporate Finance Department under the Ministry of Finance.

Business Mekong Delta localities promote investment, trade with US A seminar was held in An Giang province on January 20 to promote trade and investment between the US and the Mekong Delta localities.

Business French hypermarket introduces Vietnam’s cuisine, commodities A programme to promote Vietnam’s Tet culture and cuisine kicked off at Carrefour Ormesson hypermarket in Ormesson city of France on January 20.