Import-export turnover reaches 29.78 billion USD in January
Vietnam’s import and export turnover stood at 29.78 billion USD in the first half of January, up 5.4% year on year.
VNA
Video
InfographicHoi An, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi continue to win over TripAdvisor customers
The world’s largest travel site, TripAdvisor, has revealed that its Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2023 honours Hoi An ancient town and Ho Chi Minh City in its “Trending Destinations” category.
InfographicE-commerce grows 25% in 2023
The size of Vietnam’s e-commerce market is estimated to have reached 20.5 billion USD in 2023, for growth of 25 percent compared to 2022. This demonstrates that e-commerce is increasingly asserting its position as a crucial component of Vietnam’s digital economy, driving economic development and leading digital transformation in businesses.
InfographicAgricultural sector targets growth of 3.2-4%
Vietnam’s agricultural sector has set a growth target of 3.2-4 percent for 2024, with total agro-forestry-fishery export turnover of 54-55 billion USD.
InfographicRice exports soar to record 8.3 million tonnes
Vietnam’s rice production in 2023 stood at 43.5 million tonnes, an increase of 1.9%, adequately meeting domestic consumption, processing, animal feed production, and exports, which set a record of nearly 8.3 million tonnes.
InfographicVietnam - World Economic Forum relations
Since Vietnam and the World Economic Forum (WEF) established relations in 1989, bilateral cooperation has been actively promoted and developed in a host of different fields.
InfographicAdded value of industrial production climbs 3.02% in 2023
The added value of industrial production in Vietnam rose 3.02% during 2023, with the manufacturing and processing sector enjoying an increase of 3.62%.