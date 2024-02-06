Business Infographic E-commerce grows 25% in 2023 The size of Vietnam’s e-commerce market is estimated to have reached 20.5 billion USD in 2023, for growth of 25 percent compared to 2022. This demonstrates that e-commerce is increasingly asserting its position as a crucial component of Vietnam’s digital economy, driving economic development and leading digital transformation in businesses.

Business Infographic Agricultural sector targets growth of 3.2-4% Vietnam’s agricultural sector has set a growth target of 3.2-4 percent for 2024, with total agro-forestry-fishery export turnover of 54-55 billion USD.

Business Infographic Rice exports soar to record 8.3 million tonnes Vietnam’s rice production in 2023 stood at 43.5 million tonnes, an increase of 1.9%, adequately meeting domestic consumption, processing, animal feed production, and exports, which set a record of nearly 8.3 million tonnes.