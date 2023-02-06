Business Infographic Vietnam’s overseas investment reaches nearly 534 million USD Vietnam's total investment capital abroad reached nearly 534 million USD in 2022. The figure included nearly 426.6 million USD in the newly registered capital.

Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2023 The 15th National Assembly’s 4th session approved a Resolution on the socio-economic development plan in 2023, with GDP targeted at 6.5% and per capita GDP at 4,400 USD.

Business Infographic Digital economy contributes 14.26% to GDP in 2022 The contribution of the digital economy to national GDP in 2022 accounted for about 14.26% of the total, with 7.18% contributed by the ICT digital economy.

Business Infographic Vietnam a bright spot for startup investments Vietnam has emerged as a dynamic economy and a development hub for innovative startups in the region.