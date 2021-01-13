Business SBV to take action against illegal transactions via int’l payment gateways Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has assigned the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to devise measures to control illegal financial transactions and tax evasion via illicit international payment gateways.

Business There is room for stronger reforms: VCCI There is still significant room for stronger reforms to create a more favourable business environment and make Vietnam among countries with the best business environment in ASEAN, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).