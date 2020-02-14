Imports, exports through Lao Cai border gates surge amid COVID-19
The volume of goods imported from and exported to China through border gates in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai has continuously increased in recent days amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
Kim Thanh International Border Gate (Source: VNA)
The increase in trade through the locality’s border gates was attributed to relevant agencies’ efforts to support import-export activities and take drastic COVID-19 prevention measures.
According to statistics of the Lao Cai border gate customs office, Kim Thanh International Border Gate alone on February 13 received 22 export declarations, equivalent to 1,486 tonnes of goods worth nearly 975,000 USD.
An average of 100 trucks carrying dragon fruit, water melon, jackfruit, banana and face masks exported to China go through Lao Cai’s border gates each day.
In term of import, 21 customs declarations processed on February 13, with 814 tonnes of goods worth over 380,000 USD.
On February 14 morning, customs clearance was made for over 100 goods trucks./.