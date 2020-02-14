Business Petrol prices drop for third time The retail prices of petrol were strongly reduced starting 3pm on February 14 in the latest review, the third decrease since the beginning of the year.

Business First high-class Japanese goods trade centre inaugurated Akuruhi Tower, a centre selling domestically-produced high-class Japanese goods, was inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City’s district 1 on February 14.

Business Fisheries sector grapples with impact of COVID-19 The fisheries sector of Vietnam is facing an array of difficulties as the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to contracted exports.

Business Vietnam becomes largest grape importer of RoK Vietnam surpassed China and Hong Kong to become the largest importer of Korean grapes after the country increased its imports by 34.8 percent in 2019, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK).