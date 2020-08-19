Business Dialogue looks at Vietnam - EU maritime economic cooperation A dialogue with the theme “Sustainable Maritime Development: Sharing Vietnam and EU’s Perspectives” took place in Hanoi on August 19 with over 150 in attendance.

Business Vietnam, Thailand enhance cooperation in animal health, sanitary measures Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has suggested that the country and Vietnam set up a bilateral cooperation mechanism in animal health.

Business Ministry issues guidelines for efficient energy use The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued guidelines for the planning of efficient energy use from 2020 to 2025 at the city and provincial level.

Business Tax officials reduce inspections to help businesses amid COVID-19 After collecting 11.6 million USD from violations since early 2020, the General Department of Taxation (GDT) said it would reduce regular tax checks at businesses to help them focus on production to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.