Imports of automobiles rise in July
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The import of automobiles increased significantly in July despite impacts caused by the second wave of COVID-19 in Vietnam.
A report from the General Department of Customs showed that Vietnam imported 4,760 cars of various kinds worth 107.7 million USD in July, marking increases of 34 percent in volume and 10 percent in value compared with the previous month.
Thailand and Indonesia are the two main import markets of Vietnam, accounting for 76 percent of the country's total imported cars in the month. Cars imported from Indonesia have the lowest prices in the market at about 250 million VND (10,713 USD) each on average, while cars imported from Thailand are priced at least 377 million VND each.
Thailand continued to top the list with more than 2,300 cars exported to Vietnam, up 33.3 percent month-on-month, reaching nearly 38 million USD.
It is followed by Indonesia with 1,300 cars, an increase of 664 vehicles (100.04 percent) compared to June, gaining more than 14 million USD.
Other import markets include China with 719 vehicles, turnover of 27.2 million USD, the Republic of Korea with 121 units valued at 8.66 million USD, and Japan with 80 cars worth nearly 3.4 million USD.
In July, Vietnam imported auto parts for locally-assembled production and spare parts worth 346.8 million USD, marking a sharp increase from 279 million USD in June. Major import markets include the Republic of Korea, China and Thailand./.