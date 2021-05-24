Videos Int’l media spotlight Vietnam’s general elections Foreign news agencies and media outlets ran articles highlighting Vietnam’s elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 term, which were declared to be a success despite complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos Dedicated health workers on offshore islands The role of grassroots-level physicians and healthcare workers is important for everyone, especially those going out to sea on fishing trips or living on islands without specialised hospitals. Join us in the following to learn more about the work of doctors and nurses on Vietnam’s islands.

Videos Elections see high rates of turnout: NEC The National Election Council reported most cities and provinces reported high rates of turnout of over 90 percent in the May 23 elections, with some recording a rate of as high as 99.99 percent as of 10pm the same day.

Videos Vietnam’s elections attract int’l media coverage The elections have attracted attention from international media. Reuters reported that tens of millions of mask-wearing Vietnamese went to the polls, noting the elections are taking place as Vietnam battles a new COVID-19 outbreak that is spreading rapidly.