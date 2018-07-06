Friday, July 06, 2018 - 11:37:30

Impressive photos awarded at national tourism photo contest

The awarding ceremony of the 8th National Tourism Art Photo Contest entitled "I love Vietnam" took place in Hanoi on July 6, with 11 out of 16,370 works were honoured.

Retired teacher makes World Cup mascots from eggshells

Vietnamese kids join football event on Red Square

Italy, US devote spectacular firework performance in final

Exciting atmosphere ignites localities ahead of World Cup

External information service honours best works on June 14

Vietnamese shine at Britain’s Got Talent

Exploring Gia Thuy pottery village in Ninh Binh province

Can Cau Market - untouched ethnic identity in northwest of Vietnam

