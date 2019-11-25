The tower has helped to affirm national sovereignty and educate young people about national pride, while promoting local tourism.

Completed in December 2017, Lung Po flag tower is 31.43 m in height and bears 25 square metre Vietnamese flag representing the 25 ethnic minority groups in Lao Cai.

The tower was built by the by the Lao Cai Youth Union. It was one of 47 projects completed by the union nationwide in 2017. Standing at the top of the tower, visitors can admire the majestic mountains and villages.

Two years since it opened, Lung Po flag tower has become a tourist attraction. Hundreds of thousands of visitors to Lao Cai stop off to admire the view. This project is imbued with the spirit of volunteerism and the determination of young people to spread the sacred pride of defending the country’s sovereignty./.

VNA